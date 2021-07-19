Alex Trebek, Zac Efron, Karrueche Tran, More, Announced As Daytime Emmy Fiction & Lifestyle Winners—Complete Winners List

The 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards celebrated winners in the fiction and lifestyle categories with posthumous honors for Alex Trebek and Larry King, as well various other accolades going to Zac Efron, Karrueche Tran, Diego Luna, Andy Serkin, and more.

Trebek, who lost his battle against pancreatic cancer in November, won in the Outstanding Game Show Host category beating out Steve Harvey, Pat Sajak, Wayne Brady, and Alfonso Ribeiro.

King was recognized as the winner in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category nearly six months after his death due to sepsis, end-stage renal failure, and acute hypoxemic respiratory failure. He competed against Tamron Hall; Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris; Red Table Talk: The Estefans hosts Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan; and GMA 3 hosts Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and TJ Holmes.

Both Tran and Jodi Long made history with their respective wins. Tran, who is of African American and Asian descent, is the first AAPI lead actress Emmy in either the Daytime or Primetime Emmys. Long is the first Asian American actress to win.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences celebrated the nominees at the 48th annual event hosted by Loni Love. Presenters included Laila Ali, Francisco Hernández Cáceres, and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs.

Tonight’s full list of winners can be found below.

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Girl In Apartment 15, Amazon Prime Video

Doomsday, Vimeo

Finding Love in Quarantine, Pure Flix Digital

Rekindling Christmas, Amazon Prime Video

Take My Heart, YouTube.com

OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT SERIES

Trinkets, Netflix

Alexa & Katie, Netflix

Dash & Lily, Netflix

The Hardy Boys, Hulu

Julie and the Phantoms, Netflix

OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES

Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro, Food Network

Lidia’s Kitchen, PBS

Lucky Chow, PBS

Mise En Place, Eater

Pati’s Mexican Table, PBS

tasteMAKERS, PBS

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, Food Network

OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES

George to the Rescue, NBC

Home Made Simple with Laila Ali, OWN

Legacy List with Matt Paxton, PBS

Open House, NBC

Skin Decision: Before and After, Netflix

Small Business Revolution, Hulu

OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Tiny Creatures, Netflix

Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

Long Way Up, Apple TV+

Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs, PBS

Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS

OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM

This Old House, PBS

Ask This Old House, PBS

Dream Home Makeover, Netflix

Get Organized with The Home Edit, Netflix

I Like To Make Stuff, YouTube.com

OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Behind the FX, Netflix

The American Athlete, Syndicated

Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS

Broadway Master Class, Broadway on Demand

Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter, SundanceTV

OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH

Pan Y Circo, Amazon Prime Video

Café CNN, CNN en Español

Despierta America, Univision

Destinos, CNN en Español

El Gordo y la Flaca, Univision

Nuestro Mundo, CNN en Español

Un Nuevo Dia, Telemundo

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Prideland, PBS

9 Months with Courteney Cox, Facebook Watch

Booktube, YouTube Originals

Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions., YouTube Originals

Self-Evident, PBS

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett, The Bay, Popstar! TV

Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith, Studio City, Amazon Prime Video

Midori Francis, as Lily, Dash & Lily, Netflix

Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos, The Bay, Popstar! TV

Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer, The Gaze, Facebook Watch, YouTube

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett, The Bay, Popstar! TV

Gjis Blom, as Prince Viridian, The Letter for the King, Netflix

Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, as Cameran Sanders, A House Divided, UMC (ALLBLK)

Sean Kanan, as Sam Stevens / Dr Pierce Hartley, Studio City, Amazon Prime Video

Mark Christopher Lawrence, as Hector, $tack$, YouTube.com

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Jodi Long, as Mrs. Basil E, Dash & Lily, Netflix

Carolyn Hennesy, as Gloria Winton, Studio City, Amazon Prime Video

Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett, The Bay, Popstar! TV

Tiffani Thiessen, as Lori Mendoza, Alexa & Katie, Netflix

Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison, The Bay, Popstar! TV

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Mike Manning, as Caleb McKinnon, The Bay, Popstar! TV

Neil Crone, as Mr. Leopold, Endlings, Hulu

Cheyenne Jackson, as Caleb Covington, Julie and the Phantoms, Netflix

Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett, The Bay, Popstar! TV

Tristan Rogers, as Daniel DOC Smith, Studio City, Amazon Prime Video

OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Chiara D’Ambrosio, as Regan Sanders, The Bay, Popstar! TV

Isaac Arellanes, as Ruben Reyna, Ghostwriter, Apple TV Plus

Arista Arhin, as Sam, Lockdown, YouTube.com

Bianca D’Ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders, The Bay, Popstar! TV

Madison Reyes, as Julie, Julie and the Phantoms, Netflix

Amir Wilson, as Tiuri, The Letter for the King, Netflix

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST

Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

Carly Ciarrocchi, Charlie Engelman, Weird But True, National Geographic Kids

Jeff Corwin, Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin, Syndicated

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill, Van Jones, CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls, CNN

Brandon McMillan, Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan, CBS

OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Andy Serkis, as Mayor of Mistrinaut, The Letter for the King, Netflix

Wanda Sykes, as Noah’s Mom, Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles, YouTube.com

Anna Maria Horsford, as Jolene Hernandez, Studio City, Amazon Prime Video

A Martinez, as Nardo Ramos, The Bay, Popstar! TV

Ronn Moss, as Ronn Moss, Studio City, Amazon Prime Video

Randy Wayne, as Matthew Johnson, The Bay, Popstar! TV

OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALENT IN A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM

Diego Luna, Pan Y Circo, Amazon Prime Video

Guillermo Arduino, Encuentro, CNN en Español

Francisco Cáceres, Un Nuevo Dia, Telemundo

Nicole Suarez, Un Nuevo Dia, Telemundo

Alejandro Rodriguez, Suelta la sopa, Telemundo

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

Dash & Lily, Netflix

The Bay, Popstar! TV

Ghostwriter, Apple TV Plus

Julie and the Phantoms, Netflix

Stuck With You, UMC

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM

The Letter for the King, Netflix

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, Netflix

Dash & Lily, Netflix

Ghostwriter, Apple TV Plus

Trinkets, Netflix

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Saluting Everyday Heroes, Popstar! TV

Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama, YouTube Originals

Eater’s Guide to the World, Hulu

Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions., YouTube Originals

I Am Patrick, CBN

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan, CBS

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES

Xploration Outer Space, Syndicated

The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, CBS

Life 2.0, Syndicated

Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan, CBS

This Old House, PBS

Rock the Park, Syndicated

OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, IFC (TIE)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time, ABC (TIE)

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day, NBC

I Am Patrick, CBN

Tournament of Roses Parade, NBC

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

American Music Spotlight, The Circle

94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day, NBC

CBS This Morning, CBS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space, Discovery and Science Channel

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY

Tiny Creatures, Netflix

The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix

Dash & Lily, Netflix

Ghostwriter, Apple TV Plus

The Letter for the King, Netflix

OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

The Letter for the King, Netflix

The At Home Pasta Series, YouTube.com

Eater’s Guide to the World, Hulu

Giada at Home 2.0, Food Network

Rock the Park, Syndicated

Trinkets, Netflix

OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Helpsters, Apple TV Plus

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC

The Good Road, PBS)

Long Way Up, Apple TV Plus

Pan Y Circo, Amazon Prime Video

Sesame Street, HBO

Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, Food Network

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING

The New Legends of Monkey, Netflix

Julie and the Phantoms, Netflix

Life 2.0, Syndicated

Long Way Up, Apple TV Plus

Xploration Outer Space, Syndicated

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE-ACTION DAYTIME PROGRAM

Dear Class of 2020, YouTube Originals

Dino Dana The Movie, Amazon Prime Video)

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!, HBO Max

The Talk, CBS

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP, AND HAIRSTYLING

Aliens Stole My Body, Universal All Access

All That, Nickelodeon

The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated

The Healing Powers of Dude, Netflix

The Letter for the King, Netflix

Sesame Street, HBO