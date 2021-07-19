Alex Trebek, Zac Efron, Karrueche Tran, More, Announced As Daytime Emmy Fiction & Lifestyle Winners—Complete Winners List

The 2021 Daytime Emmy Awards celebrated winners in the fiction and lifestyle categories with posthumous honors for Alex Trebek and Larry King, as well various other accolades going to Zac Efron, Karrueche Tran, Diego Luna, Andy Serkin, and more.
Trebek, who lost his battle against pancreatic cancer in November, won in the Outstanding Game Show Host category beating out Steve Harvey, Pat Sajak, Wayne Brady, and Alfonso Ribeiro.
King was recognized as the winner in the Outstanding Informative Talk Show Host category nearly six months after his death due to sepsis, end-stage renal failure, and acute hypoxemic respiratory failure. He competed against Tamron Hall; Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris; Red Table Talk: The Estefans hosts Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, and Lili Estefan; and GMA 3 hosts Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and TJ Holmes.
Both Tran and Jodi Long made history with their respective wins. Tran, who is of African American and Asian descent, is the first AAPI lead actress Emmy in either the Daytime or Primetime Emmys. Long is the first Asian American actress to win.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences celebrated the nominees at the 48th annual event hosted by Loni Love. Presenters included Laila Ali, Francisco Hernández Cáceres, and Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs.
Tonight’s full list of winners can be found below.
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Girl In Apartment 15, Amazon Prime Video
Doomsday, Vimeo
Finding Love in Quarantine, Pure Flix Digital
Rekindling Christmas, Amazon Prime Video
Take My Heart, YouTube.com
OUTSTANDING YOUNG ADULT SERIES
Trinkets, Netflix
Alexa & Katie, Netflix
Dash & Lily, Netflix
The Hardy Boys, Hulu
Julie and the Phantoms, Netflix
OUTSTANDING CULINARY SERIES
Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro, Food Network
Lidia’s Kitchen, PBS
Lucky Chow, PBS
Mise En Place, Eater
Pati’s Mexican Table, PBS
tasteMAKERS, PBS
Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, Food Network
OUTSTANDING LIFESTYLE SERIES
George to the Rescue, NBC
Home Made Simple with Laila Ali, OWN
Legacy List with Matt Paxton, PBS
Open House, NBC
Skin Decision: Before and After, Netflix
Small Business Revolution, Hulu
OUTSTANDING TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Tiny Creatures, Netflix
Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix
Long Way Up, Apple TV+
Real Rail Adventures: Swiss International Hubs, PBS
Samantha Brown’s Places To Love, PBS
OUTSTANDING INSTRUCTIONAL AND HOW-TO PROGRAM
This Old House, PBS
Ask This Old House, PBS
Dream Home Makeover, Netflix
Get Organized with The Home Edit, Netflix
I Like To Make Stuff, YouTube.com
OUTSTANDING ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
Behind the FX, Netflix
The American Athlete, Syndicated
Articulate with Jim Cotter, PBS
Broadway Master Class, Broadway on Demand
Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter, SundanceTV
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM IN SPANISH
Pan Y Circo, Amazon Prime Video
Café CNN, CNN en Español
Despierta America, Univision
Destinos, CNN en Español
El Gordo y la Flaca, Univision
Nuestro Mundo, CNN en Español
Un Nuevo Dia, Telemundo
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Prideland, PBS
9 Months with Courteney Cox, Facebook Watch
Booktube, YouTube Originals
Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions., YouTube Originals
Self-Evident, PBS
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Karrueche Tran, as Vivian Johnson-Garrett, The Bay, Popstar! TV
Sarah Joy Brown, as Laurie Smith, Studio City, Amazon Prime Video
Midori Francis, as Lily, Dash & Lily, Netflix
Jade Harlow, as Lianna Ramos, The Bay, Popstar! TV
Sharon Lawrence, as Miranda Cryer, The Gaze, Facebook Watch, YouTube
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A LEAD ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Kristos Andrews, as Pete Garrett, The Bay, Popstar! TV
Gjis Blom, as Prince Viridian, The Letter for the King, Netflix
Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs, as Cameran Sanders, A House Divided, UMC (ALLBLK)
Sean Kanan, as Sam Stevens / Dr Pierce Hartley, Studio City, Amazon Prime Video
Mark Christopher Lawrence, as Hector, $tack$, YouTube.com
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Jodi Long, as Mrs. Basil E, Dash & Lily, Netflix
Carolyn Hennesy, as Gloria Winton, Studio City, Amazon Prime Video
Alicia Leigh-Willis, as Avery Garrett, The Bay, Popstar! TV
Tiffani Thiessen, as Lori Mendoza, Alexa & Katie, Netflix
Jacklyn Zeman, as Sofia Madison, The Bay, Popstar! TV
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Mike Manning, as Caleb McKinnon, The Bay, Popstar! TV
Neil Crone, as Mr. Leopold, Endlings, Hulu
Cheyenne Jackson, as Caleb Covington, Julie and the Phantoms, Netflix
Eric Nelsen, as Daniel Garrett, The Bay, Popstar! TV
Tristan Rogers, as Daniel DOC Smith, Studio City, Amazon Prime Video
OUTSTANDING YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Chiara D’Ambrosio, as Regan Sanders, The Bay, Popstar! TV
Isaac Arellanes, as Ruben Reyna, Ghostwriter, Apple TV Plus
Arista Arhin, as Sam, Lockdown, YouTube.com
Bianca D’Ambrosio, as Frankie Sanders, The Bay, Popstar! TV
Madison Reyes, as Julie, Julie and the Phantoms, Netflix
Amir Wilson, as Tiuri, The Letter for the King, Netflix
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME PROGRAM HOST
Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix
Carly Ciarrocchi, Charlie Engelman, Weird But True, National Geographic Kids
Jeff Corwin, Ocean Treks with Jeff Corwin, Syndicated
Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Erica Hill, Van Jones, CNN/Sesame Street Town Halls, CNN
Brandon McMillan, Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan, CBS
OUTSTANDING GUEST PERFORMER IN A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Andy Serkis, as Mayor of Mistrinaut, The Letter for the King, Netflix
Wanda Sykes, as Noah’s Mom, Noah’s Arc: The ‘Rona Chronicles, YouTube.com
Anna Maria Horsford, as Jolene Hernandez, Studio City, Amazon Prime Video
A Martinez, as Nardo Ramos, The Bay, Popstar! TV
Ronn Moss, as Ronn Moss, Studio City, Amazon Prime Video
Randy Wayne, as Matthew Johnson, The Bay, Popstar! TV
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME TALENT IN A SPANISH LANGUAGE PROGRAM
Diego Luna, Pan Y Circo, Amazon Prime Video
Guillermo Arduino, Encuentro, CNN en Español
Francisco Cáceres, Un Nuevo Dia, Telemundo
Nicole Suarez, Un Nuevo Dia, Telemundo
Alejandro Rodriguez, Suelta la sopa, Telemundo
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
Dash & Lily, Netflix
The Bay, Popstar! TV
Ghostwriter, Apple TV Plus
Julie and the Phantoms, Netflix
Stuck With You, UMC
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME FICTION PROGRAM
The Letter for the King, Netflix
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love, Netflix
Dash & Lily, Netflix
Ghostwriter, Apple TV Plus
Trinkets, Netflix
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Saluting Everyday Heroes, Popstar! TV
Creators for Change on Girls’ Education with Michelle Obama, YouTube Originals
Eater’s Guide to the World, Hulu
Fundamental. Gender Justice. No Exceptions., YouTube Originals
I Am Patrick, CBN
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan, CBS
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SERIES
Xploration Outer Space, Syndicated
The Henry Ford’s Innovation Nation, CBS
Life 2.0, Syndicated
Lucky Dog with Brandon McMillan, CBS
This Old House, PBS
Rock the Park, Syndicated
OUTSTANDING WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION SPECIAL
2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards, IFC (TIE)
Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time, ABC (TIE)
94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day, NBC
I Am Patrick, CBN
Tournament of Roses Parade, NBC
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
American Music Spotlight, The Circle
94th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day, NBC
CBS This Morning, CBS
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space, Discovery and Science Channel
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY
Tiny Creatures, Netflix
The Baby-Sitters Club, Netflix
Dash & Lily, Netflix
Ghostwriter, Apple TV Plus
The Letter for the King, Netflix
OUTSTANDING SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
The Letter for the King, Netflix
The At Home Pasta Series, YouTube.com
Eater’s Guide to the World, Hulu
Giada at Home 2.0, Food Network
Rock the Park, Syndicated
Trinkets, Netflix
OUTSTANDING MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
Helpsters, Apple TV Plus
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, ABC
The Good Road, PBS)
Long Way Up, Apple TV Plus
Pan Y Circo, Amazon Prime Video
Sesame Street, HBO
Trisha’s Southern Kitchen, Food Network
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING AND EDITING
The New Legends of Monkey, Netflix
Julie and the Phantoms, Netflix
Life 2.0, Syndicated
Long Way Up, Apple TV Plus
Xploration Outer Space, Syndicated
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN FOR A LIVE-ACTION DAYTIME PROGRAM
Dear Class of 2020, YouTube Originals
Dino Dana The Movie, Amazon Prime Video)
The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
Mo Willems and the Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let the Pigeon Do Storytime!, HBO Max
The Talk, CBS
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL EFFECTS COSTUMES, MAKEUP, AND HAIRSTYLING
Aliens Stole My Body, Universal All Access
All That, Nickelodeon
The Drew Barrymore Show, Syndicated
The Healing Powers of Dude, Netflix
The Letter for the King, Netflix
Sesame Street, HBO
