‘Days Of Our Lives’ Limited Series With Lisa Rinna, Deidre Hall, More Ordered By Peacock

The Days Of Our Lives universe is expanding on NBCU’s Peacock. The streaming service has ordered Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, a five-episode limited series spawned by the long-running NBC drama.

The first original Days Of Our Lives limited will bring together past and present residents of Salem including the return of Lisa Rinna as Billie Reed, along with Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Jackée Harry as Paulina Price, James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Lamon Archey as Eli Grant and Sal Stowers as Lani Price.

In the limited series, over a long weekend, John & Marlena travel to Zurich, Ben & Ciara have a romantic getaway in New Orleans, Chad visits some old friends in Phoenix, and Abe, Paulina, Lani, and Eli vacation in Miami. All find themselves embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels which, in the wrong hands, could cause dire consequences for Salem. It’s a race against time for ISA agent Billie Reed as she crosses the globe in search of this missing treasure.

Rinna portrayed Billie Reed on the daytime soap from its launch in 1992 through 2013. She most recently returned for a five-episode arc in 2018.

Days Of Our Lives received a two-year renewal in May, taking it through its 58th season. Set in the fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, the core families on Days of our Lives are the Bradys, Hortons, Carvers, DiMeras, and Kiriakises. The show mixes elements of romance, adventure, mystery, comedy and drama.

Days Of Our Lives is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer with co-executive producer Albert Alarr. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

Peacock is the exclusive streaming home to Days of our Lives. The series airs weekdays on NBC.