‘A Christmas & Postre’: ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Camila Banus & Mark Hapka Lead Ninth House Holiday Indie Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Camila Banus and Mark Hapka will headline the independent Latinx holiday movie, A Christmas & Postre from producers Autumn Federici and Jake Helgren under their production banner, The Ninth House.

Cristina Boada will write the script, which reps Colombian-American Brittany Underwood’s directorial debut.

A Christmas & Postre follows Carmen (Camila Banus) a quirky and lovable pastry chef, dreams of one day opening her very own Puerto Rican influenced postre shop– like the one her family owned on the island. In the meantime, she showcases her treats at a local coffee shop, Coqui, where she works with her sister, Pilar. When local hotel owner, Victor Flores (David Fumero), discovers her talents, she secures a coveted pastry chef position for his grand holiday event known for bolstering the careers of pastry chefs. Carmen is paired with perfectionist chef Jax (Mark Hapka), whom she frequently disagrees with. As they race against the clock to assemble their intricate holiday menu, Carmen and Jax realize they have a lot to learn from one another and eventually come together to create a truly inspired menu just in time for Christmas.

Melissa Marty, Terri Hoyos, David Fumero and Norma Maldonado will also star.

Banus is best known for her role as Gabi Hernandez on Days of Our Lives. She has also appeared in One Life to Live, Fox’s Star, and ABC’s Mistresses. Banus is repped by Banus is repped by Justin Baxter at A3 Artists Agency and Karla Huffman at Dream Talent Management.

Hapka is best known for his wok on Days of Our Lives, The Ghost Whisperer, Hannah Montana and Cold Case.

Ninth House Films is a full-service production company co-founded by Federici and Helgren. Their recent features includes Dashing in December, written and directed by Helgren, which aired on The Paramount Network last December. They are currently in post-production on Whose Child, a socially conscious film about domestic child abuse starring Anna Schafer as well as Breast Cancer Bucket List, starring Kelly Hu. Additionally, they recently wrapped production on A Christmas Retreat. The Ninth House is repped by Bradley Garrett, Esq.