Darren Schillace Upped To President Of Marketing For Fox Entertainment, Adds Tubi Oversight

Darren Schillace has been promoted to President, Marketing for Fox Entertainment. Schillace, most recently EVP Marketing for the broadcast network, will continue to lead the network’s marketing team and will now also head marketing for Tubi, Fox Entertainment AVOD platform. He also is overseeing projects from Bento Box, Fox Alternative Entertainment and Blockchain Creative Labs.

With his expanded purview, Schillace’s direct reports will include Natalie Bastian, who, as Head of Marketing for Tubi, was recently promoted to SVP. Schillace will continue to report to Charlie Collier, CEO, Fox Entertainment.

Schillace’s responsibilities for Fox and Tubi include on-air and off-air promotion, brand and program advertising, national media and promotions, digital marketing, strategic partnerships, music, social media, affiliate marketing and production. Additionally, he will continue to oversee Fox Entertainment’s strategy for its program development, Newfront and Upfront presentations.

“Darren is a terrific marketer and a tireless, focused, creative partner. He and his team are frequent contributors to and, personally, genuine fans of popular culture; and it shows. Simply put, they thrive when they are elevating the work of our writers, partners and the entire senior management team,” said Collier. “As Fox and Tubi more closely align, Darren’s vision, creativity and focus will help better position both companies as leading platforms in the ad-supported arena and accelerate the growth of these and other FOX businesses.”

The Fox Marketing team that will continue to report to Schillace include:

– Scott Edwards, EVP, Head of Creative Advertising

– Emily King, EVP, Marketing Strategy, Media and Digital

– Mamie Coleman, EVP, Fox Entertainment Music

– Laura Caraccioli, SVP, Head of Strategic Creative Partnerships

– Christian Kennel, VP, Production & Post Technology

As EVP, Marketing for Fox Entertainment, Schillace oversaw the marketing strategy and campaigns for such hit series as 9-1-1 and television’s #1 series, The Masked Singer. He recently led the marketing campaigns for television’s #1 new unscripted series, I Can See Your Voice, and #1 new comedy, Call Me Kat.

Before joining Fox in 2017, Schillace oversaw all marketing strategies for ABC’s primetime, late-night and daytime programming.