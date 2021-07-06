Dark Star Pictures Buys SXSW Pot-Farming Drama ‘Freeland’ – Cannes Market

EXCLUSIVE: Los Angeles-based Dark Star Pictures has acquired North American distribution rights to Freeland, Mario Furloni and Kate McLeana’s feature debut which recently premiered at SXSW.

Pic stars Krisha Fairchild (Waves), alongside Lily Gladstone (First Cow), Frank Mosley (The Carnivores), Cameron James Matthews and Michelle Maxson. It was produced by produced by Laura Heberton (Thou Wast Mild).

Film follows Devi (Fairchild) an ageing pot-farmer who has been breeding legendary strains for decades on the remote homestead she built for herself. But when cannabis is legalized she suddenly finds herself fighting for her, and her workers’, survival.

Dark Star is lining up a late September theatrical release in targeted markets followed by on demand, digital and DVD to follow in October.

Dark Star Pictures President Michael Repsch negotiated the deal with ICM Partners Charlotte Lichtman and Producer Laura Heberton on behalf of the filmmakers during the Cannes virtual market. Dark Star will be at the physical Cannes this week for further business.

“Kate McLean, Mario Furloni, the entire Freeland team and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have been acquired by Dark Star Pictures. Michael Repsch’s clear passion for the film means so much to all of us,” said producer Laura Heberton.