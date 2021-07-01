DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas Tapped To Head Film Production At Searchlight Pictures

DanTram Nguyen and Katie Goodson-Thomas, two longtime executives at Searchlight Pictures, have been set to jointly oversee all film development and production at the studio. Nguyen and Goodson-Thomas will serve as Heads of Production for the studio, effective immediately. All production executives will report to Nguyen and Goodson-Thomas.

“DanTram and Katie are exemplary executives with incredible taste and deep talent relationships.” said Presidents, Searchlight Pictures Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum. “They are proven leaders who we know will continue the legacy of Searchlight as we expand our global production and development slate.”

Nguyen, based in Searchlight’s U.S. office, has been with the studio since 2009 and Goodson-Thomas, based in Searchlight’s U.K. office, has overseen U.K. production and development operations for nearly a decade. Together, the two will oversee all areas of development and production through an eclectic, diverse array of projects including Untitled Murder Mystery, from director Tom George, starring Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell; Chevalier de Saint-Georges, from director Stephen Williams, starring Kelvin Harrison, Jr.; Empire of Light, from director Sam Mendes, starring Olivia Colman; and Poor Things, from director Yorgos Lanthimos, starring Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe.

Nguyen began her career in the film industry as a junior executive for Richard Donner and Lauren Shuler Donner’s production banner, The Donners’ Company. In 2009, Nguyen joined Searchlight as a Creative Executive. During her time at Searchlight, Nguyen has worked on a variety of commercial and critically lauded films such as The Descendants, Black Swan, and the Oscar-winning Best Picture The Shape of Water. Most recently, she was responsible for overseeing Taika Waititi’s Oscar-winning Jojo Rabbit and Scott Cooper’s upcoming horror thriller Antlers, as well as Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming feature Nightmare Alley.

“I have loved my time here at Searchlight and look forward to working with Katie and the entire production team on these wonderful projects lined up over the next several years for this exciting slate that awaits movie fans around the world,” said Nguyen.

Prior to her role at Searchlight, Goodson-Thomas was Head of Film at Chris Coen’s Unanimous Pictures, having previously worked at companies including Origin Pictures, Working Title Films, and with some of the UK’s best producing and directing talent, including Graham Broadbent, Damian Jones, Lynne Ramsay, James Marsh and Danny Boyle. During her time at Searchlight, Goodson-Thomas has overseen a prestigious slate of U.K. and international features including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, My Cousin Rachel, Far From the Madding Crowd, The Favourite and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

“I am elated by the opportunity to work closely with DanTram and the entire production team across the globe as we continue to build on the Searchlight legacy of creating a home for filmmakers with a singular vision, as well as the next generation of talent,” said Goodson-Thomas.