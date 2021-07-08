Danny Glover Veterans Drama ‘The Drummer’ Gets North America Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Danny Glover drama The Drummer has been acquired in North America by 1091 Pictures.

Glover is also an executive-producer on the feature drama in which three interwoven stories reveal the traumatic effects of war on the psyches of veterans from different generations.

Glover stars as Mark Walker, a Vietnam war veteran who has become a lawyer and political advocate for soldiers who have suffered mental health issues through their tenure with the Army. Walker works at The Drummer, a small, “anti-war” coffee shop, where the soldiers he meets open up the issue of the mental struggles and physical toll that war takes on veterans.

Eric Werthman directs. The film is a N and J Productions film, written by Werthman and Jessica Gohlke, produced by Werthman and Vladan Nikolic. Cinematography comes from Marcin Kapron, editing is by Erin Greenwell and the original score is by Clare Manchon and Olivier Manchon. Also exec-producing are Prema Cruz and Sam Underwood.

Daniel K. Isaac, Camilla Perez, Frankie J. Alvarez, Jennifer Mudge and Lillias White also star in the film, which will be released online on November 9 timed to honor Veterans Day.

Glover said today: “My brother was a Vietnam vet. Given the recent announcement that there are even more veteran suicides than U.S. soldiers killed in Iraq makes the film The Drummer more timely than ever.”

“Nobody is immune to mental health issues. Battles with mental health are prevalent everywhere from children in school, to sports and entertainment, to our heroes returning from war and everything in between. Mental health awareness is critical and I am proud that this film is contributing to the conversation on how to support veterans who have experienced trauma as they integrate back into society after war,” said Greg Maurice, Director of Content Acquisition for 1091 Pictures.

The deal was negotiated by Andrew Herwitz on behalf of the filmmakers and by Greg Maurice of 1091 Pictures.