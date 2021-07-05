Danny Glover On Richard Donner: “My Heart Is Broken”

Danny Glover, who starred in four Lethal Weapon films with director Richard Donner, has weighed in on Donner’s passing Monday, heart heavy with sorrow.

Glover, who grew to stardom playing Sgt Roger Murtaugh in the film series, said simply, “My heart is broken.

“Working with Dick Donner, Mel Gibson and the Lethal Weapon Team was one of the proudest moments of my career. I will forever be grateful to him for that Dick genuinely cared about me, my life and my family. We were friends and loved each other far beyond collaborating for the screen and the success that the Lethal Weapon franchise brought us. I will so greatly miss him.”

Gibson also weighed in on Donner’s death today at age 91.