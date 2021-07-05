Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Richard Donner, ‘Superman’, ‘Lethal Weapon’ & 'The Goonies' Director, Dies At 91; Mel Gibson, Danny Glover, Steven Spielberg Reactions; More
Read the full story

Danny Glover On Richard Donner: “My Heart Is Broken”

Lethal Weapon 2
(L-R) Richard Donner, Danny Glover and Mel Gibson on "Lethal Weapon 2" set Everett

Danny Glover, who starred in four Lethal Weapon films with director Richard Donner, has weighed in on Donner’s passing Monday, heart heavy with sorrow.

Glover, who grew to stardom playing Sgt Roger Murtaugh in the film series, said simply, “My heart is broken.

“Working with Dick Donner, Mel Gibson and the Lethal Weapon Team was one of the proudest moments of my career. I will forever be grateful to him for that Dick genuinely cared about me, my life and my family. We were friends and loved each other far beyond collaborating for the screen and the success that the Lethal Weapon franchise brought us. I will so greatly miss him.”

Gibson also weighed in on Donner’s death today at age 91.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad