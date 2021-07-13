Dani Behr, Former Host Of Anarchic British TV Series ‘The Word’ & Ex-WME Agent Tara Joseph Strike First-Look Deal With Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group

Lionsgate’s Pilgrim Media Group is building up its portfolio of home and property shows with a first-look deal with Dantar Productions, founded by Dani Behr, former host of iconic British series The Word, and ex-WME agent Tara Joseph.

The deal will see Dantar develop and produce unscripted television series across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. They have kicked off their partnership with multiple series in development in the home and property space.

Pilgrim, which is best known for making shows such as Nat Geo’s Wicked Tuna and ABC’s The Ultimate Surfer, has produced series in the home and property space including A&E’s Zombie House Flipping and TLC’s Making It Home: Greenburg, while owner Lionsgate, whose non-fiction TV business is now run by Pilgrim CEO and Chair Craig Piligian, makes series such as Netflix hit Selling Sunset.

Dantar Productions was founded in 2018 by Behr and Joseph.Behr began hosting anarchic Channel 4 variety series The Word, which featured Nirvana’s first ever UK live performance, at the age of 16 and also created and hosted Dani Dares for the British network. She is a licensed California realtor.

Joseph began her entertainment career as a talent agent at WME representing the likes of Victoria Beckham, Charlie Hunnam, Elle Macpherson and Jamie Dornan. She also works in music management through her company J-A-M where she represented British classical star, Katherine Jenkins.

“Dani and Tara are talented and multifaceted artists with strong relationships in the entertainment business,” said Piligian. “Their company’s mission of serving as a home for discovering and nourishing creative voices and exciting unscripted stories aligns with ours, making them a perfect partner.”

“Pilgrim is the best of the best in the unscripted world so we couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this new venture with them,” added Behr and Joseph. “Craig, Gretchen and the entire Pilgrim family are incredible creators and executives who are passionate about the nonfiction business, and we’re very excited for all the premium programming we’ll create together.”

Dantar Productions is represented by UTA.