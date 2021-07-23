L.A.’s Dances With Films Returning With Expanded In-Person Festival; ‘The Art Of Protest’ Opening-Night Film

EXCLUSIVE: The Dances With Films festival, which had to go virtual for its 2020 edition because of the coronavirus pandemic, is returning bigger than ever this year for its 24th edition, with organizers expanding the Los Angeles-based indie film event to three weeks, from August 26-September 12.

The festival’s lineup, which will unspool at the TLC Chinese Theaters in Hollywood, will kick off with the opening-night film The Art of Protest, a world premiere, which will mark the first time a documentary will open the fest. Directed by Colin M. Day, the film examines the intersection of the art, music and protest worlds. Financed by rocker Dave Navarro, it includes interviews with Navarro, Tom Morello, Moby, Shepard Fairey Pussy Riot and others.

Protest will be part of an opening “Meet the Filmmakers” gala September 12 at the Roosevelt Hotel Ballroom.

The closing-night film is Mars Roberge’s Mister Sister, set inside the underground world of New York City drag and including a performance by the late LGBTQI musical icon Ari Gold, who died in February.

Also new this year is the inaugural First Film Series, presenting early and more current works of established filmmakers. This year’s honorees are producer Michael London (Thirteen, Sideways, Trumbo, Milk) and director Paul Greengrass (United 93, Captain Phillips, News of the World).

In all DWF: LA will offer a lineup of more than 250 films from more than 350 filmmakers including 75 short films.

