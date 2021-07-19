Dana Honor Leaving Kapital Entertainment

Dana Honor, who has been a key executive producer at Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment for the past five years, will be departing the independent production company at the end of the year when her contract is up.

“I’ve had an incredible five years at Kapital and am so grateful to Aaron for his partnership,” Honor said in a statement. “I will greatly miss my Kapital family, but I’ve decided to take a much needed break to spend time with my family before I decide what is next for me. I am so thankful to have been a part of so many fantastic shows and to have worked with so many talented people.”

Honor segued to the job at Kapital after stepping down as SVP of Comedy Development at 20th Century Television in 2016. At Kapital, she served as an executive producer on a slew of projects, including current series The Neighborhood and A Million Little Things and the upcoming Pivoting and Housebroken at Fox, American Auto at NBC and Shining Vale at Starz.

“Dana has been a dedicated and tireless producer, and I am so grateful for the time we had working together,” Kaplan said. “I will miss her terribly, and I truly hope that we will get to collaborate again in whatever she chooses to do next.”

At 20th TV, Honor developed such comedy series as Fresh off the Boat, Raising Hope, Modern Family, The Last Man on Earth and the Kapital-produced Life in Pieces.