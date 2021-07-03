Dan Schneider Addresses Allegations Of Misconduct During Nickelodeon Reign

Producer Dan Schneider, the creator of some of television’s most-watched children’s and young adult shows for Nickelodeon before splitting under murky circumstances, has finally addressed what happened.

Schneider and Nickelodeon parted ways in 2018. At the time, Nickelodeon was the highest-rated network on basic cable, and Schneider was the most successful producer in children’s television, with a resume that included the creation and production of such hit shows as iCarly, Drake & Josh, Victorious, Kenan & Kel and Henry Danger.

Now, in his first major interview since splitting with Nickelodeon, he spoke to the New York Times, and indicated he may be planning a comeback from exile.

ViacomCBS, the parent company of Nickelodeon, investigated Schneider before the 2018 split. The Times article said that investigation saw Schneider’s coworkers praised his attention to detail and work ethic, but also indicated that many people he worked with viewed him as verbally abusive.

Schneider defended his leadership style in the interview. He also claimed he did not part from Nickelodeon on bad terms, but said it was the result of an “exhausting” period that required delivery of as many as 50 episodes of shows each year.