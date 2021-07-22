‘Frogger’: Damon Wayans Jr. To Host Peacock Competition Series Based On Konami Arcade Game

Damon Wayans Jr. (Happy Endings, New Girl) will hop over to Peacock to host the streamer’s Frogger, a competition series based on the Konami arcade game from the ’80s.

Peacock’s Frogger hails from Holey Moley producer Eureka Productions. The competition series will feature a variety of obstacle courses or “crossings.” The physically demanding challenges will see contestants dodge treacherous traffic, leap over snapping gators and hop over hungry hippos to conquer the course.

Contestants from across the country will test their talent in a competition requiring skill, strength, strategy and problem-solving smarts. The contestant who proves to be “America’s finest Frogger” will win the grand prize of $100,000.

Also joining Wayans Jr. in hosting duties is Kyle Brandt (NFL’s Good Morning Football), who will serve as co-host.

In February, Peacock ordered 13 hour-long episodes of the competition series.

Konami introduced Frogger in 1981 and the arcade title has remained one of the most classic and beloved video game franchises of all time with a library spanning more than 30 titles across various platforms.

Frogger, based on the Konami-owned IP, is produced by Eureka Productions in partnership with Konami Cross Media NY, Inc. Chris Culvenor and Paul Franklin will executive produce for Eureka Productions, and Eden Gaha and Fred Birckhead. The Frogger competition show is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions.

Wayans Jr., a Critics Choice Television Award nominee and two-time NAACP Image Award winner, is set to appear alongside Gina Rodriguez in Netflix’s Players. He recently wrapped the TBS pilot Kill the Orange-Faced Bear. His additional credits include The Harder They Fall and The Other Guys.

Brandt previously served as an executive producer and head writer on The Jim Rome Show. He also hosted and executive produced The Kyle Brandt Football Experience. In 2020 he launched the 10 Questions with Kyle Brandt podcast.