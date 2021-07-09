Damon Dash Preps Docuseries ‘In Love For A Living’, Rails Against Previous Reality TV Portrayals

EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash, co-founder with Jay Z of Roc-A-Fella Records, has been involved with a few reality television series including WEtv’s Growing Up Hip Hop and BET’s Ultimate Hustler.

But the music business executive and entrepreneur has bristled with the way that he was portrayed in the past and has decided to launch his own show.

Having walked away from Growing Up Hip Hop, of which he was an exec producer, Dash is launching In Love For A Living.

The show will focus on his life and that of his fiance, Raquel Horn and their 8-month-old son, Dusko. The series will cover his work and his home life and will also touch on the subject of IVF, which he and Horn, an author and advocate for women trying to conceive, are proponents of.

Dash told Deadline, “I’ve been on a couple of shows. I was on Growing Up Hip Hop and a couple of other ones with BET and VH1, and I never really liked the way the narrator portrayed me or the way we were projected and I wanted to just showcase the reality of what it just looks like to be in a great relationship, as opposed to just showcasing the trauma and the dysfunction of our culture. I wanted to showcase what it looks like to have a healthy, normal, loving relationship and come from this world.”

“In Love for a Living is really celebrating our love, Raquel, and I, and all the things that come with it, the trials, the tribulations. But also, it’s sort of educational. So, a lot of it is about parenting and getting pregnant, IVF and then after you have a baby, how to raise a baby or at least doing what we’re doing, because we’ve been curating a very particular curriculum for him with these principles, OSG, which is 90 principles,” he said.

Dash, who has also worked with the likes of Kanye West, will also use the series as a way of delving into the launch of his own Damon Dash Studios, a streaming service and production studio. While he has held talks with networks and is considering syndication, he plans to air the show, which is currently in production on his own app and service.

“I have my own television network; I have my own streaming service and it only makes sense for me to make my own show,” he added.