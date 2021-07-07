Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson Developing Hip-Hop Competition Series ‘Unrapped’ At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Curtis Jackson, otherwise known as rapper 50 Cent, is getting back into the non-scripted business with hip-hop competition format Unrapped.

The series is in development at ABC from Jackson’s G-Unit Film & Television.

The show is hip-hop talent format where celebrity contestants, coached by iconic hip-hop mentors, go head-to-head in rap battles until a king or queen is crowned. Casting is underway.

G-Unit Film & Television is producing with SFO Entertainment and Jackson will exec produce with Antonio Collier, Jon Sheinberg, Susie Ursitti Sheinberg, Gwen Osborne and Matt Feige.

Jackson exec produces ABC drama For Life, which was canceled by the Disney-owned broadcast network after two seasons but is currently available on IMDb TV with the potential for a third season if it performs well on the Amazon-owned free streamer.

“I am excited to expand my relationship with ABC,” said Jackson. “Unrapped brings G-Unit Film and Television’s ability to put incredible music and musical talent on screen to the competition space.”.

It marks a return to reality television for the rapper, actor and producer who launched his G-Unit Film and Television banner with Dream School in 2013, a reality series for SundanceTV that followed high school dropouts being taught by celebrities.

Unrapped is the latest TV project for the prolific musician-turned producer. In addition to the Power universe on Starz, Jackson has Black Mafia Family for Starz; is developing Let Me Hear a Rhyme, based on the novel by Tiffany Jackson, for Peacock; and has a straight-to-series order for true crime anthology series Confessions of a Crime Queen for Discovery+.

ABC will be going head-to-head with Netflix if it proceeds with Unrapped; the streamer has ordered a second season of its own hip-hop competition format Rhythm + Flow, which features judges Judges Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and Tip “T.I.” Harris as they searched for the next hip-hop star.

Jackson is represented by APA and attorneys Eric Feig and Stephen Savva.