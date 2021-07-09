‘Cursed’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: There will be no second season for Cursed. Netflix has quietly canceled the fantasy series, based on a key character from the King Arthur legend, after one season, I have learned. The cast has been released to pursue other opportunities.

Based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s illustrated book of the same name, Cursed was a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of the young woman, played by Katherine Langford, who would become the Lady of the Lake. Cursed, whose first season was released on July 17 last year, explored such themes as obliteration of the natural world, religious zeal and oppression, senseless war and finding the courage to lead in the face of the impossible.

Miller and Wheeler executive produced. Wheeler also served as showrunner and writer. Alex Boden served as producer and Silenn Thomas as co-executive producer.