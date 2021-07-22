‘CSI: Vegas’: First Look At CBS Sequel & Return Of Grissom, Sidle & Hodges

“Truth Lies Here.” CBS has dropped a first-look teaser for CSI: Vegas, sequel to the mothership CSI series, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

The sequel features returning CSI stars William Petersen, Jorja Fox and Wallace Langham, who are joined by new series regulars Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon.

CSI: Vegas opens a new chapter in Las Vegas, the city where it all began. Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.

CSI: Vegas hails from writer Jason Tracey, CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

The sequel premieres Wednesday, October 6 at 10/9c on CBS.

Check out the promo below.

