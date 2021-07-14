‘Cruella’ & ‘Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil’ VFX Supervisor Damien Stumpf Joins Framestore

EXCLUSIVE: VFX powerhouse Framestore has hired Cruella and Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil VFX Supervisor Damien Stumpf.

Stumpf joins the Bafta and Oscar-winning firm’s growing Montreal studio.

Originally from France, Stumpf began his career as a digital artist in 2003 at Parisian boutique studio BUF. He became one of the founding members of Atelier VFX and then joined Method Studios in London for a year before relocating to Montreal to work at MPC where his projects included Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Ghost In The Shell. As DFX Supervisor, he looked after VFX-heavy Jumanji: Welcome to Jungle and Aquaman.

Chloe Grysole, Managing Director of Framestore’s Montreal Studio, said: “Damien is an outstanding artist with a deep understanding of the film industry, and we’re more than delighted to have him join our growing team. Damien has an impressive breadth of experience leading high-profile work and truly possesses a sense of leadership that is a perfect fit for Framestore’s creative slate of work and artists. This past year has been a huge challenge for the industry, so it’s a testament to the dedication of our team that we keep bringing on exceptional talent on board.”

Stumpf added: “I’m so pleased to be joining Framestore; it’s without doubt one of the most innovative studios in the industry. Not only does it have a great reputation for its artistry but also for its company culture, which is incredibly important to me. I’m especially excited to be joining the team in Montreal at a period when it boasts its biggest slate of film and episodic projects to date. Framestore is also known for dedicating time and energy in developing new tools and that’s the kind of vision I aspire to align my work with.”

Framestore recently announced key new hires for its production and creative departments including Head of FX Kevin Mah who recently joined the team from MPC to spearhead its growing portfolio of FX-heavy work.

Mulan and The Midnight Sky outfit Framestore now counts more than 800 employees. The company is working on projects including Red Notice, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Moonfall, Fantastic Beasts 3, Netflix episodic project 1899 (shot on Europe’s largest LED volume facility) and Ms. Marvel for Disney+.