Crooked Media Political Director Shaniqua McClendon Signs With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Shaniqua McClendon, who is political director at Pod Save America producer Crooked Media, has signed with ICM Partners.

McClendon, who also hosted Crooked Media’s Rigging North Carolina podcast, which chronicled voter suppression and election fraud in the state, has signed with the Hollywood agency to expand her career across broadcast and lectures.

She regularly appears across the company’s slate of podcasts including Hysteria, What A Day and Lovett or Leave It, and also led the creation of the company’s voter engagement program Vote Save America and volunteer engagement program Adopt a State.

McClendon has spent the past decade in politics; prior to Crooked Media, she served as a policy advisor to Sen. Kay R. Hagan and legislative director to Rep. Alma S. Adams, where she spearheaded the creation of the first-ever Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus. McClendon began her career as a White House Intern for President Barack Obama.

McClendon is ICM’s latest podcast signing as the medium explodes; last month it signed ABF Creative, the podcast company behind children’s podcast African Folktales.

The move is the latest step in ICM’s podcast business, which has recently secured deals for Ariel Ramchandani’s No Place Like Home, about the heist of Dorothy’s iconic ruby slippers, John Stamos’ The Grand Scheme: Snatching Sinatra for Wondery and Alan Cummings’ Hot White Heist for Audible.