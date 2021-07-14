Cristela Alonzo To Host CW’s Reimagining Of ‘Legends Of The Hidden Temple’

The CW has tapped Cristela Alonzo to host its upcoming fall competition series Legends of the Hidden Temple, a reimagining of the popular 90s show of the same name. Alonzo will make her debut on the one-hour series on Sunday, October 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“Having grown up on 90’s pop culture and actually being a fan of the original Legends of the Hiddle Temple, I am thrilled to be hosting the new updated version of the show,” the writer, producer, actor, and comedian said in a statement. “The biggest challenge for me on this show will be trying to simultaneously host it and contain my geeked-out excitement at the same time.”

The adult version will preserve many elements of the original show including Olmec, the giant talking Mayan head, the Moat Crossings, The Steps of Knowledge, and the Temple Run as well as the team names such as Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes, and Green Monkeys.

However, this version will be taken out of the studio and scaled up with tougher challenges and bigger prizes as the contestants find their way through the “jungle.”

The multihyphenate became the first Latina to create, produce and star in her own network sitcom, ABC’s Cristela, in 2014. She simultaneously guest hosted on the network’s popular talk show series The View. Alonzo made history again by becoming the first Latina to lead a Disney Pixar film when she voiced the part of Cruz Ramirez in Cars 3.

Legends of the Hiddle Temple is produced by Stone & Company Entertainment and Nickelodeon. The series is executive produced by Scott A. Stone and Marcus Fox (Paradise Run).