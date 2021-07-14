‘Cribs’: MTV Brings Back Classic Series More Than 20 Years After Launch; Summer Premiere Set

EXCLUSIVE: MTV is reviving one of its classics – Cribs.

The ViacomCBS network is bringing back the seminal series, which first launched in September 2000, for an all new original run.

The series will return to the youth-skewing network at 9:30 p.m. August 11 with new 30-minute episodes. Watch a promo above.

Cribs has run for over 100 episodes across nearly 20 seasons in various forms — on the main MTV network for a number of years, rebooted in 2010 and spinoffs on CMT and most recently as a shortform series for Snapchat and a global format out of the UK.

The series invites viewers into celebrities’ homes for a tour and a peek into their everyday – and unexpected – lifestyles and rituals. Stars on the latest U.S. iteration include Martha Stewart, Big Sean, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, JoJo Siwa, Kathy Griffin, Marsai Martin, Snooki, Tinashe and Rick Ross.

Cribs originally was developed by Nina L. Diaz, who is now President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group, whose division will produce. Elena Diaz and Adam Gonzalez exec produce.

It is the latest classic format to return to the ViacomCBS fold; shows such as The Real World, Behind the Music, Ink Master and Dating Naked all have had recent reboots.

“Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” Diaz said. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.”