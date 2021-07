Creative Arts Emmys Categories Set For Three Separate Ceremonies; All Shows To Require Proof Of Vaccination

UPDATED with more info: The Television Academy said Friday that its Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be bestowed over three ceremonies the weekend of September 11-12, with one ceremony on Saturday and two on Sunday. Like the Primetime Emmys on September 19, all three shows will be in front of limited live audiences at the Microsoft Theater campus at L.A. Live.

The Saturday, September 11 ceremony will be at 5 p.m. PT, while Sundays doubleheader will see separate ceremonies at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. An edited presentation of all three nights will air Saturday, September 18 in a two-hour broadcast on FXX.

After trimming the number of categories for the virtual main Primetime Emmy ceremony to 23 in 2020, the TV Academy also confirmed today it is expanding the Primetime field to 25 categories this year, adding back Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and moving Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), recently awarded at the Creative Emmys, to the network telecast. The number of categories is still below the 27 presented in 2019, with Television Movie, Variety Sketch Series and Directing for Variety Series kept on the Creative Arts docket.

The TV Academy has said attendees to its live ceremonies will be limited to nominees and their guests. Attendees at all four shows will be required to show proof of vaccination for admittance.

The recent rise of the Delta variant has made it difficult to finalize plans for this year’s Emmy events. Last week, the TV Academy said it won’t put on its annual post-ceremony series of Governors Balls for a second year in a row. Last year, the Creative Arts awards were handed out virtually over five nights with Nicole Byer hosting all five shows.

Here are the categories for each day of the 2021 Creative Arts and Primetime ceremonies:

CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

(5 PM PT)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (NonProsthetic)

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Programming

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming

Outstanding Interactive Program

Outstanding Main Title Design

Outstanding Motion Design

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Outstanding Period Costumes

Outstanding Period Makeup And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or

More)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12

(1 PM PT)

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

Outstanding Animated Program

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic

Score)

Outstanding Narrator

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

(5 PM PT)

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Outstanding Casting For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Outstanding Commercial

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special

(Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Outstanding Music Direction

Outstanding Music Supervision

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

Outstanding Television Movie

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

PRIMETIME EMMY AWARDS

(Sunday, September 19, 5 p.m., CBS)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Outstanding Competition Program

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Directing For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Outstanding Writing For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Series