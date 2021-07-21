Creative Arts Emmys Dates Set With Limited Live Audience; No Governors Balls Again

This year’s Creative Arts Emmys ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 11 and Sunday, September 12 in front of a limited live audience both days at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live, the Television Academy said Wednesday.

The audience will include nominees and guests in the annual crafts portion of the Emmy Awards. As previously announced, the two shows will be edited into a single broadcast to air Saturday, September 18 at 8 p.m. on FXX, the night before the Primetime Emmys on CBS and Paramount+ hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

Last year’s Creative Arts show was fully virtual because of the Covid-19 pandemic, spanning five days and hosted by Nailed It!‘s Nicole Byer. No word on whether this year’s two-day event will have a host or hosts.

The TV Academy also said Wednesday that like last year because of Covid concerns it will forgo its traditional Governors Ball events that usually take place after the Primetime and Creative Arts shows. Instead, there will be peer-group celebrations ahead of the shows at the organization’s North Hollywood campus.

The Creative Arts celebrate the best in TV crafts categories spanning reality and nonfiction, variety, documentary, animation, comedy, drama, limited series and movies. What categories will be presented which night has not yet been announced.

The 2021 Emmy nominees were revealed July 13, with Netflix’s The Crown, Disney+’s The Mandalorian and WandaVision, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, NBC’s Saturday Night Live and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso the most-nominated programs. See the full list of noms here.

Variety first reported the Creative Arts news today.