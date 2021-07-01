Costa Ronin Joins Morena Baccarin & Ryan Michelle Bathé In Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn NBC Drama Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: The Americans and Homeland alum Costa Ronin is set as a lead opposite Morena Baccarin and Ryan Michelle Bathé in NBC’s untitled bank heist drama pilot from Nick Wootton and Jake Coburn, Julie Plec’s My So-Called Company and Universal TV, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Written by Wootton and directed by Justin Lin, the Untitled Nick Wootton/Jake Coburn Project is a high-stakes two-hander about Elena Federova (Baccarin), a recently captured international arms dealer and brilliant criminal mastermind who orchestrates a number of coordinated bank heists throughout NYC for a mysterious purpose, and Val Fitzgerald (Bathé), the principled, relentless and socially outcast FBI agent who will stop at nothing to foil her ambitious plan. The sexy and twisted heist show reveals how far some people will go for love, justice and the most valuable commodity in the world: the truth.

USSR/Russian-born Ronin will play Sergey Vodianov. Devilishly charming with a killer smile and an ice-cold sense of humor, Sergey Vodianov is the love of Elena Fedorova’s (Baccarin) life and her partner in crime. Together they spent decades building their criminal empire and dodging danger, leaving a pile of bodies in their wake. When our story begins, everyone believes Sergey is now dead, too … except Elena.

Wootton and Coburn executive produce with Plec and her producing partner Emily Cummins at My So-Called Company. Lin and Andrew Schneider executive produce via Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment. Universal Television is the studio.

Ronin’s credits include his series regular roles as Oleg Burov in five seasons of FX’s The Americans and as Yevgeny Gromov on Showtime’s Homeland. (Baccarin also was a series regular on the Emmy-winning drama though the duo’s tenures did not overlap.) Ronin appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood. He recently completed principal photography on the thriller I.S.S., directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, and starring opposite Chris Messina. Ronin is repped by Paradigm.