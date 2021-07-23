Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Looking At $15M No. 1, ‘Snake Eyes’ Seeing $12.5M – Weekend Box Office

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Cory Hardrict To Star In Thriller ‘Die Like A Man’

Cory Hardrict AP Photos

EXCLUSIVE: The Chi’s Cory Hardrict is set to star in the indie thriller Die Like a Man. Eric Nazarian is writing and directing the pic which is the first part of a street trilogy revolving around themes of masculinity, violence, and gentrification in 21st century America.

Hardrict portrays a recently paroled west side gangster who after serving a decade behind bars, he returns to his old west LA neighborhood, now gentrified and redeveloped. All His friends are dead and moved on and his only anchor is training his best friend’s son in the ill-fated codes of masculinity on the street that lead to devastating consequences.

Hardrict can currently be seen in the latest season of Showtime’s The Chi. On the film side he was recently seen in The Outpost and also has the thriller Karen.

He is repped by Buchwald.

Watch on Deadline

 

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad