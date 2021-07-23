Cory Hardrict To Star In Thriller ‘Die Like A Man’

EXCLUSIVE: The Chi’s Cory Hardrict is set to star in the indie thriller Die Like a Man. Eric Nazarian is writing and directing the pic which is the first part of a street trilogy revolving around themes of masculinity, violence, and gentrification in 21st century America.

Hardrict portrays a recently paroled west side gangster who after serving a decade behind bars, he returns to his old west LA neighborhood, now gentrified and redeveloped. All His friends are dead and moved on and his only anchor is training his best friend’s son in the ill-fated codes of masculinity on the street that lead to devastating consequences.

Hardrict can currently be seen in the latest season of Showtime’s The Chi. On the film side he was recently seen in The Outpost and also has the thriller Karen.

He is repped by Buchwald.