Constantin & Former TMG Boss Herbert Kloiber Launch European Drama Firm High End Productions

Herbert G. Kloiber, former head of German distributor TMG, is teaming with Constantin Film to launch High End Productions, based in Vienna.

The aim is for the new company to produce premium European fiction series for the international market under the guidance of MD Jonas Bauer.

Bauer most recently worked at Studiocanal, where he was Head of Acquisitions and Co-productions from 2012 until 2020. He had been executive producer for Tandem Productions since 2005 and (co)-produced and financed numerous projects there, such as Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth and Shadowplay.

Kloiber said: “After 50 years of entrepreneurial activity I decided to take a two-year break. But there are still some exciting projects waiting for first-class production. Both bestselling novels and great historical figures have always fascinated me personally. I would like to realise these with one of the world’s foremost media companies.”

Martin Moszkowicz, CEO, and Oliver Berben, Deputy CEO, Constantin Film, added: “It is with great pride that we announce the cooperation between Constantin Film group and Dr. Herbert G. Kloiber – two of the greatest independent European players in film, streaming and television. In a time in which ideas and creativity are the gold nuggets of the entire entertainment industry, we want to give a home to many creative people in Europe in High End Productions in order to tell local stories with an international, European DNA all over the world. We have found the perfect head for the company in Jonas Bauer, with his instinct and experience.”