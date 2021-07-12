Code Entertainment Picks Up Jonathan Stokes’ Spec ‘The Vampire Asset’

EXCLUSIVE: In what we hear is a mid six-figure deal, Code Entertainment has acquired the spec script The Vampire Asset by Jonathan Stokes, which they’ll fast track toward production.

Vampire Asset is a franchise action story about a reluctant vampire recruited by the CIA to hunt down his former lover, the woman who turned him into an immortal killer, before she unleashes a global catastrophe.

Code’s most recent release The Ice Road, written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, starring Liam Neeson and Lawrence Fishburne, ranked No. 1 on Netflix during its debut day of June 25.

Code’s Al Corley and Bart Rosenblatt will produce. Scott Carr, Jonathan Stokes, and Jonathan Dana will executive produce with Code Management’s Rich Freeman.

“Jonathan Stokes has created marvelous characters and a highly commercial tale, in the vein of Deadpool meets John Wick. We think the story will resonate worldwide and we look forward to moving the project quickly toward production.” says Code’s Al Corley.

Stokes previously sold the spec script Murder in the White House to Paramount and Original Film last year, and made his directorial debut in 2021 with the thriller Wildcat, which he also wrote. Stokes has had five scripts voted to the annual Black List, and he is currently writing a spin-off film of Tower Heist for Universal. He is also an author with seven published books.

Stokes is repped by Management SGC and Morris Yorn.