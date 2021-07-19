Lionsgate Takes Global Rights To Kevin Smith’s ‘Clerks III’

EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate has acquired worldwide rights to Kevin Smith’s Clerks III, which is currently in pre-production in New Jersey and will begin production next month.

Smith has written the screenplay and will direct, with all major cast members set to reprise their roles: Jeff Anderson as Randal, Brian O’Halloran as Dante, Jay Mewes as Jay, Smith as Silent Bob, and Rosario Dawson as Becky. The film will be produced by Liz Destro and Jordan Monsanto.

In Clerks III, following a massive heart attack, Randal enlists Dante, Elias, Jay and Silent Bob to make a movie immortalizing his life at the convenience store that started it all.

Smith said, “There’s a saying from the Tao that goes something like ‘To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.’ Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all! And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we’re shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it’s time I return the favor.”

Eda Kowan, EVP Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Lionsgate, added, “The Clerks movies are audience favorites and many of Kevin’s films like Dogma, Red State, and the Jay and Silent Bob Reboot are a beloved part of our library that continues to delight Kevin’s devoted fans. We’re thrilled to be presenting the next chapter in the Clerks saga to moviegoers worldwide.”

Eda Kowan acquired the project and will oversee the film for Lionsgate. Kowan, Grace Duplissea and Kaycee Holcomb negotiated the deal for Lionsgate. Destro and Jackie Eckhouse at Sloss Law negotiated the deal on behalf of Smith and the producers.

Smith’s cinematic canon in the Clerks universe includes the original 1994 movie, which turns 27 this year; 2001’s Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back; 2006’s Clerks II; and 2019’s Jay and Silent Bob Reboot. On July 23, Smith premieres his animated Masters of the Universe: Revelation series on Netflix.

Last week, Lionsgate acquired the vast majority of the Spyglass Media Group’s feature film library of approximately 200 titles and formed a strategic content partnership, while also taking a 20% stake in the Gary Barber-run label. Assets included a number of pics in the Dimension and former Weinstein Company library such as the Scream franchise, Fruitvale Station, The King’s Speech, Scream 4, Scary Movie 5, Spy Kids 4, Paddington, Silver Linings Playbook, Lee Daniel’s The Butler and Quentin Tarantino titles Django Unchained, Inglourious Basterds and The Hateful Eight.