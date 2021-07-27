Cinedigm Acquires North American Rights To Coming-Of-Age Thriller ‘What Breaks The Ice’

EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm has acquired North American rights to the coming-of-age thriller What Breaks the Ice, with plans to release the film in select theaters, on demand & digital this fall.

The first feature from writer/director Rebecca Eskreis is set during the tumultuous summer of 1998. As the sociopolitical landscape is turned on its head, two girls from different worlds form an unlikely friendship in the sweltering summer heat. Their fun and carefree days quickly turn cold as they find themselves at the center of a murder that rocks a nostalgic East Coast summer getaway.

Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks, the upcoming Knives Out 2) and Sofia Hublitz (Ozark) star, alongside Lukas Gage (Euphoria, The White Lotus), Catherine Curtin (Homeland), Aimee Mullins (Stranger Things), Shakira Barrera (GLOW) and Joel Allen (The Purge).

Eskreis produced the project with Michael Cuomo, Dustin Duke Dlouhy, Michael W. Gray, Courtney Jones and Katie Leary. She developed it under the mentorship of directors Richard Linklater (Boyhood) and James Ponsoldt (The Spectacular Now), while participating in the Austin Film Society’s Artist Intensive Labs.

“What Breaks The Ice begins as a sweet, idyllic coming-of-age story, and then takes a sudden and powerful dark turn. With great care and thoughtfulness in her filmmaking, Rebecca Eskreis explores themes of female friendship, romance and empowerment, while also building layers of tension and suspense that lead to the film’s impactful final moments,” said Yolanda Macias, who serves as Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm. “These talented young, in-demand actors deliver brave and evocative performances, and the film marks the arrival of a new director to watch.”

“What Breaks the Ice is a movie that, above all, celebrates female friendship,” added Eskreis. “In that spirit, I am eternally grateful to our cast and crew — my friends and colleagues — and especially, the two powerful women who embody the on-screen friendship at the core of the film. We’re thrilled to be partnering with Cinedigm on this release.”

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Josh Thomashow, Executive Director of Acquisitions at Cinedigm, and David Kennedy and Gretchen McGowan of Goldcrest Films International.