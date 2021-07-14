Christina Ochoa Sets ‘Around The World In 80 Dates’ Show Via David Korins’ Inner Child Banner

Animal Kingdom star Christina Ochoa will team with Emmy-winning production designer David Korins and his Inner Child production banner for Around The World In 80 Dates.

Inner Child has acquired the romance experiment show to co-develop and executive produce alongside Ochoa. Around The World in 80 Dates is a cross-cultural exploration to international romance, courtship rituals and love.

Ochoa appears in TNT’s Animal Kingdom as Renn Randall. She has landed a spot in ABC’s Matt Lopez drama Promised Land. Her additional credits are ABC’s A Million Little Things, CW’s Valor and NBC’s Blood Drive. She is repped by Buchwald.

Korins is both an Emmy winner and Tony nominee. He earned his Emmy for Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special in 2019 for that year’s Oscars ceremony. He shared the honor with Alana Billingsley. In 2016 he nabbed his first scenic design Tony nom for Hamilton. On year later he received a nomination for his work on War Paint and in 2019 earned a Best Scenic Design of a Musical nom for Beetlejuice. He is repped by CAA.