‘The Tomorrow War 2’: Amazon & Skydance Already In Talks For Sequel Reteaming With Chris Pratt, Director Chris McKay & More

EXCLUSIVE: In response to this past weekend’s hugely successful global streaming debut of The Tomorrow War, Skydance and Amazon Studios are in discussions, I hear, on the development of a sequel to the Chris Pratt sci-fi pic.

I understand discussions are in place to bring the whole creative gang back both in front of and behind the camera including director Chris McKay and screenwriter Zach Dean; and stars Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons. Paramount is also involved in the sequel; the studio originally attached to distribute the first film theatrically.

The global sci-fi actioner launched on July 2nd around the world exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories and debuted at No. 1 across streaming platforms over the holiday weekend, per Screen Engine’s PostVOD. The film ranks as the biggest live-action streaming movie of the summer, starting with Screen Engine’s PostVOD summer reporting in May. There’s been a great response from Amazon Prime users with 20,55K reviews giving the Pratt pic a 4.5 out of 5 stars — one of the highest quantity and positive score on the service for their recent releases over opening week. In addition to the #1 ranking across streaming platforms in the US, Prime Video saw worldwide record-setting viewership in Brazil, India, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Australia, Mexico, Argentina and Japan. In 3M Smart TV terrestrial households, streaming analytics corp Samba TV reported that 2.4M U.S. Households tuned into Tomorrow War, another big weekend for Amazon in the wake of Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (2.3M U.S. households 3-day per Samba) and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (1.6M). Specific to opening weekend, Tomorrow War was No. 1 across the entire entertainment industry (film & tv/streaming & theatrical) for social conversation/interest (TV-I) per analytics firm ListenFirst.

Amazon, as we first told you, picked up The Tomorrow War for $200M from Skydance. The movie is part of Amazon’s commitment to amassing an arsenal of streaming tentpole franchises, in the wake of their pick-ups of Skydance and Paramount’s Tom’s Clancy’s Without Remorse and Paramount’s Coming 2 America, which is reportedly Prime’s most watched movie ever.

Word of the next installment for The Tomorrow War comes on the heels of the recently announced sequel for Skydance’s The Old Guard at Netflix making Skydance one of the only studios to launch an original film franchise on two different streamers. The first Old Guard starring Charlize Theron is the 6th most watched movie on Netflix pulling in 78M WW households in its first four weeks.

Skydance and Paramount Television Studios also has the series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan on Amazon.

Tomorrow War‘s global success further cements Chris Pratt in his leading status. Although Pratt has been massively successful in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises, The Tomorrow War is completely original IP.

Amazon and Skydance would not confirm the news about Tomorrow War 2.

