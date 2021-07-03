Former ‘To Catch A Predator’ Host Chris Hansen Briefly Arrested For Court No-Show

Ex-TV host Chris Hansen was briefly arrested on Friday after a Michigan judge issued a warrant for not appearing in court on a sex-trafficking case.

Hansen surrendered to authorities on a bench warrant Friday and was briefly detained. The former host of NBC’s To Catch A Predator failed to show for a hearing at Shiawassee County jail in Corunna, Michigan on Thursday. Hansen has video evidence to present related to a sex-trafficking case stemming from an October police sting in which three men were arrested.

The court expected Hansen to present video against three men charged with trying to meet underage girls for sex, the Associated Press reported.