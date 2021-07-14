Chloe East, Oakes Fegley & Isabelle Kusman Round Cast Of Steven Spielberg’s Film Loosely Based On His Childhood

Chloe East, Oakes Fegley and Isabelle Kusman join the cast of Steven Spielberg’s next film, based loosely on his childhood. The three young actors will play high school classmates of the young aspiring filmmaker at the center of the story.

They join a cast that includes Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, Gabriel LaBelle, Julia Butters, and Sam Rechner. The script was co-written by Spielberg and Tony Kushner, and they also produce with Kristie Macosko Krieger.

East stars on the HBO Max series Generation and most recently wrapped production on Stampede Ventures’ Going Places. She most recently was seen in Orion Classics’ The Wolf of Snow Hollow. She is represented by Link Entertainment, Vault Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency and J.R. McGinnis at Felker Toczek Suddleson.

Fegley has starred in The Goldfinch, Wonderstruck, The War with Grandpa opposite Robert De Niro, Pete’s Dragon and Fort Bliss. Fegley is repped by ICM Partners, Wright Entertainment, Inc. and Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz.

Kusman will make her feature film debut in Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming untitled film, releasing on Christmas Day. She is represented by Innovative Artists.