‘Chicago Party Aunt’ Adult Animated Comedy From Chris Witaske, Jon Barinholtz & Katie Rich Gets Netflix Series Order; Lauren Ash, RuPaul Charles Among Voice Cast

Netflix continues to expand its animation slate with a 16-episode series order to Chicago Party Aunt. The half-hour adult animated comedy is from from Chris Witaske, inspired by his Twitter account; Jon Barinholtz (Superstore) and Katie Rich, who also star; Will Gluck’s Olive Bridge Entertainment; and Titmouse (Big Mouth, Human Resources).

Superstore alumna Lauren Ash and Rory O’Malley (The Book of Mormon) lead the voice cast, along with RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Rich and Witaske. The series will air in two parts, with the first eight episodes premiere on Friday, September 17.

Created by Witaske, Jon Barinholtz and Rich, Chicago Party Aunt follows Diane Dunbrowski, aka the Chicago Party Aunt (voiced by Ash), as she stays true to her mantra, “If life gives you lemons, turn that shit into Mike’s Hard Lemonade.”

Ash’s Diane Dunbrowski has always been and always will be the life of the party, even when the party has long since been over. Her complete lack of adulting is perfectly balanced by her heart of gold and desire to help others. A die-hard Chicago sports fan and general fan of Italian beef to be washed down with plenty of Malort and beer, Diane would do anything for her city and continues to live every day like it’s a 1980’s Styx tour bus.

O’Malley is Daniel. Daniel shocks his family when he opts to forgo Stanford for a “gap year” living in the city with his beloved Aunt Diane to find his own path and figure out what he wants to do with his life. Daniel is gay, and Diane is determined to be his working-class fairy godmother who helps bring him out of his shell while he takes on helping her navigate the waters of the increasingly socially complex world around her.

Charles voices Gideon. Gideon interrupts Diane’s easygoing work life by transforming their local barbershop into a bougie, New York-style salon called Borough. Gideon is a fish out of water in Chicago but with an attitude. He’s the new boss in town, and not even Diane can get in his way of striving for the top of the business world, though she sure knows how to make his life more difficult.

Talley is Bonnie. A buttoned-up, type-A control freak, Bonnie enjoys the finer things in life, having deserted the blue-collar neighborhood on the south side of Chicago where she and her older, carefree sister Diane were raised. As the mother of her precious Daniel, she struggles to loosen the reins while Daniel goes against the grain in his gap year. But make no mistake, there is nothing she would not do for her family.

Ike Barinholtz voices Mark, the milquetoast husband to the stern and uppity Bonnie, Mark is the sweetest, dorkiest, most unadventurous suburban white male, who thinks living on the edge would be staying up past 10 or maybe drinking a pop before bed.

Jon Barinholtz is Mikey. The son of Diane and Kurt, Mikey is the most gentle giant on the block. His stature could best be representative of the size of his heart. Caring and sweet, thoughtful, though not the brightest bulb, Mikey cares so much for both of his parents who may never get their acts together.

Randolph is Tina. Tina spends her days working alongside Zuzana, Gideon and Diane, when Diane actually comes to work. Tina brings the perfect amount of attitude to keep Diane in check. Responsible and smart, Tina is driven to keep her client list long and her side hustles booming.

Rich voices Zuzana. Straight off the boat from Poland, Zuzana has been working alongside Diane and Tina for a long time at the salon, offering some comic relief while injecting her very unique Polish spin on modern-Chicagoan scenarios. Her comparisons are unlike any other and while so different from Tina and Diane, somehow they all work well together.

Witaske is Kurt. A hard-working TSA agent, Diane’s second time ex-husband has had it with Diane and finally moved out and ended things supposedly for good. Kurt will always have a soft spot for his ex-wife.

Witaske, Jon Barinholtz and Rich executive produce with Ike Barinholtz and Dave Stassen for 23/34, Gluck and Richie Schwartz for Olive Bridge Entertainment and Chris Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina for Titmouse. Matt Craig will serve as showrunner. Titmouse will serve as the animation studio as part of its overall deal with Netflix.