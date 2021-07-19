‘Charmed’s Madeleine Mantock Exiting CW Series After Three Seasons

The upcoming fourth season of CW’s Charmed will be without Madeleine Mantock. Mantock, who has played eldest sister Macy Vaughn since the reboot’s premiere in 2018, is leaving the show after the current third season, Deadline has confirmed.

“Playing Macy on Charmed for the last three seasons has been an immense privilege and I have so enjoyed working with our fantastic producers, creatives, cast and crew,” Mantock said in a statement Monday. “I’m incredibly grateful to The CW and CBS Studios for my time on the show and for being a brilliant support in my difficult decision to leave. Huge thanks to our fans who can look forward to, what I know will be, a spectacular fourth season.”

Mantock made the announcement just ahead of Friday’s Season 3 finale. Her exit was first reported by Deadline’s sister pub TVLine.

Related Story Friday Ratings: Fox's 'WWE Friday Night SmackDown' Wins Demos In Return To Live Audience

“We can’t thank Madeleine enough for her incredible and inspiring work on Charmed,” said executive producers Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro. “We will miss her as much as the fans will, but we also respect her decision to move on. This is a difficult time in the world, and everyone has to follow their heart. We wish her well, and the door is always open for a return visit from Macy…one way or another!”

Watch on Deadline

The logline: In Season 3, the Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) along with their whitelighter Harry (Rupert Evans) continue their battle with The Faction — a cabal of humans trying to steal magic for themselves, led by billionaire Julian Shea (guest star Eric Balfour).

Following an epic standoff, we join The Charmed Ones as they are forced to try and save the magical world from extinction and navigate a mysterious magical allergy. As the sisters are challenged in new ways romantically, personally and professionally, they will face down monsters in both the magical and human world – the likes of which they have never seen.

Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica also star.

Based on the original series, Charmed is from CBS Television Studios in association with Propagate Content, with executive producers Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro, Stuart Gillard, Jeffrey Lieber, Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Brad Silberling and Howard Owens.

Mantock’s exit was first reported by Deadline’s sister pub TVLine.