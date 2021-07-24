‘Charmed’ Bids Farewell To Madeleine Mantock’s ‘Macy’ With Heartbreaking Exit

*** SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT READ PAST THIS LINE IF YOU HAVEN’T SEEN TONIGHT’S EPISODE:

In the season finale episode, Macy attempted to retrieve a supernatural fungus that could defat the Whispering Evil. However, she was overcome and became the Big Bad’s new host, causing her to swallow the deadly fungus to rid herself of the dark force.

A desperate attempt by Mel and Maggie to use a spell to help her sent all three sisters on a journey that explored Macy’s dream lifetime. A wedding with Harry, a skydiving excursion, a newborn baby were all part of what might have been.

Alas, even with Harry regaining his Whitelighter powers and the sisters’ efforts, Macy was a goner. Her spirit became one with the tree in the command center. Perhaps that leaves room for a return appearance of some sort.