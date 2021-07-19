Charlize Theron, Andy & Barbara Muschietti To Develop ‘The Final Girl Support Group’ Series Adaptation At HBO Max

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is developing The Final Girl Support Group, a TV series based on New York Times bestselling author Grady Hendrix’s horror novel of the same name. The project hails from Oscar winner Charlize Theron and her Denver & Delilah Films, It duo Barbara and Andy Muschietti’s Double Dream as well as Aperture Entertainment.

The novel’s title refers to a Los Angeles–based therapeutic support group for six “final girls”— survivors of mass-murderer rampages whose experiences inspired the slasher franchises that saturated horror cinema in the 1980s and ’90s, earning them minor celebrity. The book was released Tuesday, July 13 by Random House/Berkley.

Andy Muschietti is set to direct the pilot. Theron, AJ Dix, Beth Kono and Andrew Haas will executive produce for Denver & Delilah Films, along with Barbara and Andy Muschietti and Irene Yeung for Double Dream and Adam Goldworm for Aperture Entertainment. Hendrix also will serve as an executive producer.

Related Story Leigh Janiak To Direct Two Episodes Of HBO Max's True-Crime Series 'The Staircase'

Theron’s Denver & Delilah also has teamed with director Niki Caro to develop a feature film inspired by some of the top female surfers who are fighting for the right to compete in big-wave contests. It’s based on Daniel Duane’s New York Times Magazine article “The Fight For Gender Equality In One of the Most Dangerous Sports on Earth.”

Watch on Deadline

Andy Muschietti directed, and Barbara Muschietti produced the record breaking box office hits It and It: Chapter Two, the adaptation of the classic Stephen King horror novel. Double Dream’s production slate includes The Flash, directed by Andy Muschietti, produced by Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco, and executive produced by Marianne Jenkins with Ezra Miller starring for Warner Bros. and DC Films.

Hendrix’s latest book, the New York Times bestselling novel Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires was sold to Amazon Studios in a ten-buyer bidding war. Hendrix is currently adapting his novel Horrorstör for New Republic and Aperture. A feature adaptation of his novel My Best Friend’s Exorcism is in post at Amazon starring Elsie Fisher and Amiah Miller with Damon Thomas directing and Chris Landon (Happy Death Day) producing.

Denver & Delilah are repped by WME and Hansen Jacobson. Double Dream is repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Hendrix is repped by Aperture Entertainment, Joshua Bilmes at JABberwocky and attorneys Danny Passman and Harold A Brown. Goldworm is repped by attorney Ashley Silver at Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson.