Elvis Costello, LL Cool J, Journey, Patti Smith Join NYC Central Park Homecoming Concert: Clive Davis Announces Full Line-Up

The full musical line-up for New York City’s big “Homecoming” concert in Central Park this August was announced today by recording mogul Clive Davis and Mayor Bill de Blasio. Joining the previously announced Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon and Jennifer Hudson will be Andrea Bocelli, LL Cool J, Kane Brown, Elvis Costello, the New York Philharmonic, Jon Batiste, Earth, Wind and Fire, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, Cynthia Erivo, Wyclef Jean, Journey, the Killers, Gayle King, Barry Manilow, Polo G, Patti Smith, and Rob Thomas with Carlos Santana.

Special guests will include Jimmy Fallon, Gayle King and Don Lemon.

The August 21 concert on Central Park’s Great Lawn is designed as a celebration of New York’s post-shutdown return to cultural life.

Covid vaccinations will be required to attend the concert, de Blasio said.

The concert will be the highlight of a weeklong, citywide celebration, which also will include smaller concerts in each of the other four boroughs.

 

