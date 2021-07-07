Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Tanya Saracho & Anonymous Content Team Up For ‘Vida’ Creator’s Feature Directorial Debut ‘Mala Hierba’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Censor’ Filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond To Helm ‘Things We Lost In The Fire’ For RT Features – Cannes

Prano Bailey-Bond
Prano Bailey-Bond Mark Chapman

Hot off her debut feature Censor causing a storm when it opened the Midnight section at Sundance this year, Prano Bailey-Bond has been attached to write and direct Things We Lost In The Fire.

Pic will be based on a short story by Argentine journalist and novelist Mariana Enriquez, Anthony Fletcher (Censor) will co-write. It will chronicle how a terrorized female community resorts to ever more extreme actions in response to male violence.

RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira (Call Me by Your Name) and Lourenço Sant’Anna (The Lighthouse) will produce, with Alan Terpins serving as Executive Producer.

RT has two pics at Cannes this week: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s Murina in Director’s Fortnight and Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island which will premiere In Competition.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad