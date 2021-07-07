‘Censor’ Filmmaker Prano Bailey-Bond To Helm ‘Things We Lost In The Fire’ For RT Features – Cannes

Hot off her debut feature Censor causing a storm when it opened the Midnight section at Sundance this year, Prano Bailey-Bond has been attached to write and direct Things We Lost In The Fire.

Pic will be based on a short story by Argentine journalist and novelist Mariana Enriquez, Anthony Fletcher (Censor) will co-write. It will chronicle how a terrorized female community resorts to ever more extreme actions in response to male violence.

RT Features’ Rodrigo Teixeira (Call Me by Your Name) and Lourenço Sant’Anna (The Lighthouse) will produce, with Alan Terpins serving as Executive Producer.

RT has two pics at Cannes this week: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s Murina in Director’s Fortnight and Mia Hansen-Løve’s Bergman Island which will premiere In Competition.