Cedric The Entertainer To Host 2021 Emmys With Live Audience On CBS; Reginald Hudlin & Ian Stewart Back As EPs

Cedric the Entertainer, star of hit CBS comedy series The Neighborhood, has been tapped by the network and the Television Academy to host the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sept. 19. The live ceremony will be held in-person at the Microsoft Theater with a limited audience of nominees and their guests.

Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart, who executive produced the well received virtual 2020 Emmys on ABC, and Hamish Hamilton, who directed it, are returning in the same capacity this year, with Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment producing. The ceremony will air on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This marks Cedric the Entertainer’s first time hosting the Emmys but he has extensive experience emceeing such ceremonies as the American Music Awards, the Critics’ Choice Television Awards, NAACP Image Awards, the Soul Train Awards and the TV Land Awards.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said. “Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before. It not only entertained us, but as it always has, it helped to open our eyes, educate us, and hopefully brought about a better understanding of who we are as a people. I can’t wait to take the stage to celebrate all of the great shows and performances that made us laugh, cry, dance and sing over the past year.”

Cedric the Entertainer also made a video announcement of his hosting the 2021 Emmys. You can watch it below.

This is only the third time in the past decade that the Emmy Awards are not hosted by a late-night personality on the network that carries the show. The other two times also featured stars of one of the host network’s top comedy series, How I Met Your Mother’s Neil Patrick Harris (CBS, 2013) and Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Andy Samberg (Fox, 2015).

Cedric the Entertainer’s Emmy hosting gig also makes for a seamless scheduling transition and creates strong promotional opportunities as The Neighborhood opens CBS’ Monday lineup the night after the awards ceremony.

“Over the past year, television has united us as a community more than ever, bringing vital information and inspiring entertainment to viewers at a critical time in our lives,” said Jack Sussman, EVP, Specials, Music, Live Events and Alternative Programming for CBS. “Now, who better to bring television audiences together to celebrate the industry’s top achievements than our very own King of Comedy, Cedric the Entertainer.”

Like last year, nominations for the 73rd Emmy Awards will be a virtual event. It will stream live tomorrow, July 13, at 8:30 AM PT on Emmys.com.

“Cedric the Entertainer has been a wonderful friend to the Television Academy and our Foundation, and we are thrilled that he will bring his unique comedic perspective to the Emmy ceremony and telecast that marks our return to celebrating nominees and presenters live and in-person,” said Frank Scherma, Chairman and CEO of the Academy.

This marks Done+Dusted’s fourth time producing the Emmys and a second teaming with Hudlin and his Hudlin Entertainment after the Covid-impacted 2020 ceremony.

“Last year, the restrictions of Covid freed me and the awesome talents at Done+ Dusted to do a show that was different than any other award show,” Hudlin said. “We don’t plan on repeating ourselves, but we certainly want to try some new ideas that could only be done on the Emmys.”

Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer stars in and executive produces sitcom The Neighborhood, which is headed into its fourth season, and The Greatest #At Home Videos, both on CBS. He also co-stars in TBS’ popular comedy series The Last O.G. Recently, he was seen in a dramatic role portraying civil rights leader Ralph Abernathy in the feature Son of the South, and appeared in The Opening Act. He stars in and produces the upcoming sequel to his hit film Johnson Family Vacation.