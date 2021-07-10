No Masks For Vaxxed Teachers And Students, Say Federal Health Officials, But LAUSD Will Require Them For Everyone

In the seemingly endless and confusing game of critical mask theory, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention said Friday that fully vaccinated teachers and students don’t need to wear face coverings in school buildings. That’s a revised opinion from previous plans.

However, the Los Angeles Unified School District and other educational facilities are moving forward with plans for everyone to wear masks while on district campuses. The state of California also said Friday it will continue to require masks in school settings.

The CDC recommendation – which, it claims, is intended merely to supplement local rules and regulations – would essentially set up a segregated and potentially discriminatory system among school districts that follow its guidelines between the masked and the unmasked.

So far, mandatory vaccinations for students have not been implemented by any state or federal authorities.