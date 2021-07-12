CBS Fall Premiere Dates: New ‘NCIS’, ‘CSI’, ‘FBI’ Series Plus Returning Comedies, Dramas & Reality Fare

CBS has revealed premiere dates for a slew of new and returning series, including the debuts of three franchise newcomers — NCIS: Hawai’i, FBI: International and CSI: Vegas — along with Ghosts and The Activist.

The network also set dates for new seasons of comedies Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, Bob ♥ Abishola, B Positive, United States of Al; dramas NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods, Magnum, P.I., Bull and The Equalizer; reality shows Survivor and Tough as Nails; and stalwarts 60 Minutes and 48 Hours.

The network also will air the first four episodes of SEAL Team‘s fifth season, before it moves to streamer Paramount+ for the rest of the season.

See the full list below.

CBS has a trio of new franchisees bowing in the fall. NCIS: Hawai’i lands at 10 p.m. Monday, September 20; FBI: International launches at 10 p.m. Tuesday, October 1; and CSI: Vegas begins its run at 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 6.

The Global Citizen competition series The Activist, which was ordered to series in May, will get a first run on Fridays, starting October 22. It will take over the 8-9 p.m. slot from S.W.A.T., whose fifth season premieres October 1. The cop drama then will return to the time period on December 3.

S.W.A.T. is among a handful of CBS series that are moving to new time slots for the fall, along with NCIS, FBI, Tough as Nails, Bull and the first episodes of SEAL Team.

Here are CBS’ fall premiere dates announced today:

Sunday, Sept. 12

7:30-8:30 pm: 60 Minutes (Season 54 premiere)

Saturday, Sept. 18

10-11 pm: 48 Hours (Season 35 premiere)

Sunday, September 19:

5-8 pm PT/8-11 pm ET: 73rd Annual Emmy Awards

Monday, Sept. 20

8-8:30 pm: The Neighborhood (Season 4 premiere)

8:30-9 pm: Bob ♥ Abishola (Season 3 premiere)

9-10 pm: NCIS (Season 19 premiere; new time slot)

10-11 pm: NCIS: Hawai’i (Series premiere)

Tuesday, Sept. 21

8-9 pm: FBI (Season 4 premiere; new time slot)

9-10 pm: FBI: Most Wanted (Season 3 premiere, special date and time)

10-11 pm: FBI: International (Series premiere, special date and time)

Wednesday, Sept. 22

8-10 pm: Survivor (Season 41 premiere)

10-11 pm: Big Brother (Season 23 continues)

Sunday, Sept. 26

7-8 pm: 60 Minutes (regular time slot)

8-9 pm: Big Brother

9-11 pm: The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! (special)

Tuesday, Sept. 28

8-9 pm: FBI

9-10 pm: FBI: International (regular time slot)

10-11 pm: FBI: Most Wanted (regular time slot)

Wednesday, Sept. 29

8-9 pm: Survivor (regular time slot)

9-11 pm: Big Brother (live season finale)

Friday, Oct. 1

8-9 pm: S.W.A.T. (Season 5 premiere; new time slot)

9-10 pm: Magnum P.I. (Season 4 premiere)

10-11 pm: Blue Bloods (Season 12 premiere)

Wednesday, Oct. 6

8-9 pm: Survivor

9-10 pm: Tough as Nails (Season 3 premiere; new time slot)

10-11 pm: CSI: Vegas (Series premiere)

Thursday, Oct. 7

8-8:30 pm: Young Sheldon (Season 5 premiere)

8:30-9 pm: United States of Al (Season 2 premiere)

9-9:30 pm: Ghosts (Series premiere)

9:30-10 pm: B Positive (Season 2 premiere)

10-11 pm: Bull (Season 6 premiere; new time slot)

Sunday, Oct. 10

7-8 pm: 60 Minutes

8-9 pm: The Equalizer (Season 2 premiere)

9-10 pm: NCIS: Los Angeles (Season 13 premiere)

10-11 pm: SEAL Team (Season 5 premiere; new time slot)

Friday, Oct. 22

8-9 pm: The Activist (Series premiere)

Friday, Dec, 3:

8-9 pm: S.W.A.T. (Season 5 continuation)