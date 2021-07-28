Casting Society Of America Elects Kim Williams President; Caroline Liem Vice President

Kim Williams has been elected president of the Casting Society of America, and Caroline Liem has been elected vice president as part of CSA’s newly elected board of directors. Williams is the fifth woman, and the second woman of color, to helm the organization since its founding in 1982.

Williams is vice president of casting at Disney Television Studios, a post she’s held since October 2019. She oversaw casting for the recently completed pilot of Lee Daniels’ The Spook Who Sat by the Door for FX, and the Emmy-nominated Genius: Aretha for Nat Geo. She also oversees casting for The Chi for Showtime and the upcoming The Old Man starring Jeff Bridges for FX. Williams also serves as casting director for the upcoming Freeform series Single Drunk Female.

As director of casting at ABC, Williams worked on projects for the network, Disney+ and ABC Studios, including the drama series For Life. As an independent casting director she worked on Greg Berlanti’s All American and the Netflix series Narcos, The Bernie Mac Show, Martin and several Tyler Perry movies and series including Diary of a Mad Black Woman, as well as the recent feature films My Little One and Payment Received.

Previously, at Paramount Pictures and Television, she oversaw casting for the feature films Annihilation, Looking for Alaska, Jack Reacher: Never Look Back, Baywatch, Shooter, The Alienist and Grease: Live! Before that, at Fox, she served as director of casting on shows such as Prison Break, Glee and The Sarah Conner Chronicles. She previously spent close to a decade at HBO as a director of casting and worked on the HBO Access Project, guiding casting while mentoring newcomers from diverse backgrounds.

Liem, who previously served as vice president of advocacy on the CSA board, is an independent casting director who has cast films and television series for more than 20 years. She has cast studio features, independent films, TV series and pilots for Paramount, 20th Century Fox, Disney Studios, Sony, Warner Bros, Nick Jr, ABC, CBS, NBC, the CW and Fox. She also worked alongside Ryan Murphy on his first show, Popular.

At Disney Studios’ casting department, she oversaw Gone in 60 Seconds, Pearl Harbor and Gangs of New York. She also served as head of casting for Jimmy Kimmel Live! and on such films as X-Men 2, Blade Trinity and Rust Creek, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

As the CSA’s former vice president of advocacy, Liem was responsible for executing global initiatives with the organization’s Equity in Entertainment, Training & Education and Artist Development committees, and on the CSA Alliance, bringing more visibility to underrepresented casting professionals and artists on both sides of the camera.

CSA says that its newly elected board is its most diverse ever. The 2021-2022 CSA board of directors are:

Kim Williams, president

Caroline Liem, vice president

Jason Kennedy, vice president of finance & treasurer, is an independent casting director

Jessica Daniels, vice president of finance & treasurer, is vice president of casting at Walt Disney Television

Elizabeth Berra, secretary, is an independent associate casting director

Felicia Joseph, vice president of advocacy, is a senior vice president and head of casting at MRC

Danielle Pretsfelder Demchick, vice president of advocacy, is manager of talent and casting at Nickelodeon

Sunday Boling, vice president of membership & governance, is an independent casting director

Caitlin Jones, vice president of communications, is an independent associate casting director

Zora DeHorter, vice president of communications, is an independent casting director

Destiny Lilly, vice president of events, is an independent casting director

Claire Simon, independent casting director

Julie Tucker, independent casting director

Mike Page, independent casting director

Rachel Reiss, independent casting director

Stephanie Klapper, independent casting director

Victor Vazquez, independent casting director

Charley Medigovich, independent associate casting director

Erica Hart, independent associate casting director

Sujotta Pace, independent associate casting director

The CSA board of directors has merged with the organization’s New York board of governors, uniting as one board of directors. The move is in response to CSA’s surge in membership numbers over the last five years, from 600 to close to 1,100.