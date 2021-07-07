Cannes: Netflix Takes WW Rights On Studiocanal’s ‘The Stronghold’

Netflix has taken worldwide rights outside of France on Cédric Jimenez’s The Stronghold (Bac Nord) ahead of its Cannes World Premiere August 18 out of competition.

Marseille’s north suburbs hold the record of France’s highest crime rate. The police brigade faces strong pressure from their bosses to improve their arrest and drug seizure stats. In this high-risk environment, where the law of the jungle reigns, it can often be hard to say who’s the hunter and who’s the prey. When assigned a high-profile operation, the team engages in a mission where moral and professional boundaries are pushed to their breaking point.

Pic is produced by Hugo Selignac. The deal was brokered by Aska Yamaguchi and Anne Chérel on behalf of Studiocanal.