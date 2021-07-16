Neon Snaps Up North American Rights To Cannes Film Festival Hit ‘The Worst Person In The World’

Mk2 Films has sold Cannes buzz pic The Worst Person In The World to Parasite distributor Neon following a tussle for North American rights, we can reveal.

The anticipated third film in Joachim Trier’s ‘Oslo’ trilogy, following Reprise and Oslo, August 31st, was one of the best-reviewed films on the Croisette this past week.

The Norwegian-language romantic-dramedy chronicles four years in the life of Julie, a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.

Trier wrote the script together with Eskil Vogt. Cast includes Renate Reinsve (Oslo August 31st), who garnered rave reviews, Anders Danielsen Lie (Oslo August 31st) and Herbert Nordrum (Beforeigners).

Jeff Deutchman negotiated the deal for NEON with Fionnuala Jamison from mk2 Films. The French seller has seen significant interest in the movie in remaining territories since its Croisette debut.

Pic is produced by Oslo Pictures, mk2 Productions, Film I Väst, Snowglobe, B-Reel with Thomas Robsahm, Andrea Berentsen Ottmar serving as producers and executive produced by Dyveke Bjørkly Graver, Tom Erik Kjeseth, Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier.

Neon premiered three titles at Cannes this year: Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria starring Tilda Swinton; Julia Ducournau’s Titane; and the anthology feature, The Year of the Everlasting Storm.