Cannes Buzz Pic ‘The Worst Person In The World’ Sells To MUBI In UK After Auction

MK2 Films has sold Cannes buzz pic The Worst Person In The World to MUBI following an auction for UK/Ire rights. The buyers has also taken Indian rights.

The anticipated third film in Joachim Trier’s ‘Oslo’ trilogy, following Reprise and Oslo, August 31st, was one of the best-reviewed films on the Croisette this past week.

Produced by Thomas Robsahm at Oslo Picture, the comedy-drama chronicles four years in the life of Julie, a young woman who navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is.

Trier wrote the script together with Eskil Vogt. Cast includes Renate Reinsve (Oslo August 31st), who garnered rave reviews, Anders Danielsen Lie (Oslo August 31st) and Herbert Nordrum (Beforeigners).

As we revealed earlier today, the film has also been newly picked up by Parasite distributor Neon for North America.

Watch on Deadline

MUBI has been on a tear this Cannes, picking up a large number of high-profile titles at the festival.