Cannes Film Festival Winners Announced: Leos Carax Best Director, Caleb Landry Jones Best Actor – Live

Refresh for latest…: The 74th Cannes Film Festival is drawing to a close this evening with winners of the main prizes to be announced shortly from the Grand Théâtre Lumière inside the Palais. The return of Cannes this year, after the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020, has been an interesting affair, replete with Covid testing, reduced crowds — despite a bevy of vacationing tourists — and above all a fresh official competition selection.

Among the best received entries this year is Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car, a brooding and introspective drama about long-held secrets, regrets and revelations largely unveiled while on the road in a moving car — and also the longest-running film in the competition at just three hours.

Also making waves is previous Cannes prizewinner Asghar Farhadi with A Hero, a thought-provoking story of a good deed gone bad. Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World was widely lauded, and acquired by Neon following a tussle for North American rights. Paul Verhoeven, meanwhile, was back with steamy period piece Benedetta, based on the true story of a 17th Century abbess whose claims of mystical visions and miracles were investigated by the Catholic church in a trial that lasted from 1619-23.

Leos Carax’s opener Annette, Julia Ducournau’s audacious Titane, Sean Baker’s Red Rocket, Apichatpong Weerasthakul’s Memoria, Juho Kuosmanen’s Compartment No. 6 and Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch also sparked discussion.

Annually, the outcome here in Cannes is anything but predictable, and Spike Lee’s jury could go in any direction. We’ll know more in just a little bit, so check back as we update the winners below:

Best Director

Leos Carax, Annette

Best Screenplay

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Best Actress

Renate Reinsve, The Worst Person In The World

Jury Prize (TIE)

Ahed’s Knee, dir: Nadav Lapid

Memoria, dir: Apichatpong Weerasthakul

Best Actor

Caleb Landry Jones, Nitram

Camera d’Or

Murina, dir: Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic

Short Film Palme d’Or

All The Crows In The World, dir: Tang Yi

Special Mention: August Sky, dir: Jasmin Tenucci