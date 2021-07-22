Cambodian Sci-Fi ‘Karmalink’ To Open Venice Critics’ Week; See Full Line-Up

Karmalink, the Cambodian sci-fi that marks the debut of director Jake Wachtel, has been picked to open this year’s Venice Critics’ Week sidebar.

The opening night screening will be on September 1, with the fest running until September 11 this year. The wider Venice line-up will be unveiled on Monday.

Produced by Valerie Steinberg for Valerie Steinberg Productions, Karmalink follows a teenage boy who teams up with a street-smart girl from his neighbourhood to untangle the mystery of his past-life dreams When begins as a hunt for Buddhist treasure soon leads. To greater discoveries. LevelK is handling world sales with XYZ handling North America.

Elsewhere, Critics’ Week will close with Gianluca Matarrese’s The Last Chapter.

Also screening are: Helena Giron and Samuel M. Delgado’s They Carry Death; Gabor Fabricius’ Erasing Frank; Alessandro Celli’s Dogworld; Matteo Tortone’s Mother Lode; Ekaterina Selenkina’s Detours; Alex Carvalho’s The Salamander; and Arsalan Amiri’s Zalava.