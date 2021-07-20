‘Call My Agent!’ UK Remake Lands At Sundance Now, Chelsey Crisp Joins Plus Cameos From Dominic West, David & Jessica Oyelowo & Phoebe Dynevor

The UK remake of buzzy French comedy Call My Agent! will air on Sundance Now after the AMC Networks streaming service acquired the U.S. rights.

This comes after Amazon picked up the UK rights to the series, which comes from W1A’s John Morton, Bron Studios and Headline Pictures.

Joining the cast as a series regular is Fresh Off The Boat’s Chelsey Crisp. Crisp, who plays Honey in the ABC comedy, joins Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Hiftu Quasem, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Rebecca Humphries, Harry Trevaldwyn, Tim McInnerny, Natasha Little, Edward Bluemel, Eleonore Arnaud and Jim Broadbent in the series.

Dominic West, Phoebe Dynevor, Jessica Oyelowo and David Oyelowo will also be appearing in cameo roles alongside Kelly Macdonald, Helena Bonham Carter and Olivia Williams.

Related Story How Larry Tanz, Netflix's VP Of Original Series For EMEA, Is Radically Expanding The Streamer's Web Of Inclusivity

It will premiere on Sundance Now in the U.S. in 2022, shortly after its UK premiere.

Watch on Deadline

The adaptation will retain the essence of the French series, which has found global success on Netflix, where a Parisian talent agency’s employees must scramble to keep their star clients happy and their business afloat after the sudden death of their founder.

Bron Studios is producing, co-financing and distributing with The Man In The High Castle producer Headline Pictures co-producing. Executive producers are David Davoli, Samantha Thomas, Steven Thibault, and Aaron L. Gilbert for Bron Studios, Christian Baute, Frank Calderon, and Laurence Lenica for Headline Pictures, and David Tanner from Turbine Studios. Sarah Curtis is a producer and Ben Rimmer is a co-producer, with Bron’s Emma Fleischer on as supervising producer. Call My Agent! original producers, Aurélien Larger and Harold Valentin of Mother Productions, and Dominique Besnehard and Michel Feller of Mon Voisin Productions, are also executive producers.

“Call My Agent! remains one of the most popular and talked about series globally, so Sundance Now is thrilled to bring our US subscribers this highly-anticipated British reimagining,” said Shannon Cooper, VP of Programming for Sundance Now, AMC Networks. “With its stellar cast and surprising cameos combined with John Morton’s unique British take on the series, our subscribers will be enthralled with this new series.”

“This sale to Sundance Now in the U.S. builds on Bron’s already strong relationship with AMC Networks, and continues Bron television’s global mandate to identify, finance and produce European/UK IP that can be exploited in the US and beyond,” said David Davoli, President of Television for Bron Studios. “We look forward to John Morton’s adaptation of this beloved series becoming a part of the high-quality body of work that Sundance is associated with, and entertaining audiences for years to come.”