CAA Elevates Pair Of Trainees To Agent Status

Creative Artists Agency has promoted Jackie Olender and Paige Miller to Agents.

Olender will work in CAA’s Fashion division. As an agent, she will look to identify and represent fashion clients in all areas, including editorial and runway, endorsements, licensing, branding, business-building, and entertainment.

Miller will work collaboratively with agent Christian Carino, helping to create new business opportunities for elite artists and companies, including Chris Hemsworth, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and Tommy Hilfiger, among others.

Olender and Miller are the first trainees involved with the agency’s recently-launched program, CAA Elevate, to reach agent status.

“Paige and Jackie are extraordinary in every way,” said Carino. “Jackie has played an integral role in the growth of CAA Fashion since our launch just two years ago, while Paige has done stellar work on behalf of many world class artists and brands, helping create and facilitate new business opportunities. We look forward to what they will accomplish in their new roles as Agents.”

Olender launched her career at IMG Models in 2018, joining CAA’s newly-launched Fashion department as a Talent Coordinator in 2020. She is a graduate of the College of Charleston, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing, and is based in New York.

Miller joined the agency in 2017. She first served there as an assistant to Sara Leeb—and then to Carino—before being promoted into CAA Elevate earlier this year. Miller earned her bachelor’s degree in Advertising with a minor in Business from Boston University, and is based in Los Angeles.

CAA announced the launch of CAA Elevate in February. The next-generation training program for future agents and executives was designed for today’s rapidly changing world, building upon the rich heritage of the agency’s historical Training Program.